Trial delayed for Porter man accused of raping disabled family member
VALPARAISO — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has derailed this week's trial of a 57-year-old Porter man charged with raping a severely intellectually disabled family member.

No new trial date has been set for the accused, Elon Howe, but a status hearing is scheduled for March 2 before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, according to the court.

Howe faces felony counts of incest and rape when a victim is mentally disabled or deficient, according to court records.

Porter police were alerted to the accusations July 10, 2019, and went to the local Fairhaven Church, where a member said the alleged victim was helping out with day care at the church a few days earlier when she mentioned she was Howe's "belated birthday present," court documents state. It was at that point that she described the sex games and the pain it causes her.

Police spoke with Howe's wife, who said she confronted him after the alleged victim told her about the abuse, according to the charges.

"He stated that she (his wife) has not been giving him attention," police said. "Howe did not deny the allegations and said that he would try to be a better (family member)."

Police said they spoke with the alleged victim, who told them Howe was "bouncing me." She went on to describe how they took their clothes off and had sex, police said.

Another member of the church reportedly told police he carried a message from the pastor informing Howe he was suspended from the church and barred from coming onto the property based on the allegations against him, according to charging documents.

"Howe responded, 'I am guilty, I'm not sure what I'm going to be charged with,'" police said.

The pastor then called Howe, who reportedly confirmed he had admitted his guilt and had "immoral relations," according to the charges.

A psychologist evaluated the alleged victim and determined her severely intellectually disabled status, according to court records.

