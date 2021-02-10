Trial delayed for Porter man accused of raping disabled family member

VALPARAISO — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has derailed this week's trial of a 57-year-old Porter man charged with raping a severely intellectually disabled family member.

No new trial date has been set for the accused, Elon Howe, but a status hearing is scheduled for March 2 before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, according to the court.

Howe faces felony counts of incest and rape when a victim is mentally disabled or deficient, according to court records.

Porter police were alerted to the accusations July 10, 2019, and went to the local Fairhaven Church, where a member said the alleged victim was helping out with day care at the church a few days earlier when she mentioned she was Howe's "belated birthday present," court documents state. It was at that point that she described the sex games and the pain it causes her.

Police spoke with Howe's wife, who said she confronted him after the alleged victim told her about the abuse, according to the charges.

"He stated that she (his wife) has not been giving him attention," police said. "Howe did not deny the allegations and said that he would try to be a better (family member)."