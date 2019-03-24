VALPARAISO — A judge may set a new trial date Monday for a 48-year-old Merrillville woman charged a second time with arranging the 2012 murder-for-hire killing of Portage resident Carl Griffith Sr.
Sheaurice Major had been scheduled to face jurors beginning April 15, but defense attorney Ray Szarmach was granted a delay because health problems have prevented him from preparing for trial.
Szarmach said he is undergoing rehabilitation several times a week that could continue into May, according to his request for a continuance in the case. This does not allow enough time to process the several hundreds of pages of evidence that includes reports, statements and photographs, as well as videotapes.
Some of the evidence was not even provided to the defense until as recently as March 8, Szarmach wrote.
He said prosecutors have no problem with the requested delay in the case.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford granted the delay and scheduled a status hearing for 9 a.m. Monday.
The development slows what had been a rapid pace to get the case to trial as a result of timing problems that came about because this is the second time Major has been charged with murder in the Nov. 1, 2012, shooting death of Griffith, 72, outside his Portage home.
Major was released in January on her own recognizance because she has been held beyond the 180 days allowed by law without any continuance attributable to the defense, Szarmach has said.
Those charged with murder are typically held in jail without bond as their cases proceed.
The situation forced attorneys for both sides to scramble and come up with a trial date before a May 30 deadline. But that pace is no longer an issue because the most recent delay was sought by the defense.
Pleas of not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder have been entered on Major's behalf.
She had spent nearly four years behind bars the first time around before the charges were dropped in March 2017 due to a lack of evidence.
Major was taken back into custody in October after the gunman in the case, Gary resident Dontaye Singletary, reached out to police and prosecutors in August offering to provide the information they needed against Major. Singletary is serving a 65-year prison term after being found guilty in 2015 of murdering Griffith.
Singletary described how a third person — Antoinetta Johnson — contacted him Oct. 31, 2012, with the offer from Major to kill Griffith for money, according to charging information. Singletary agreed and shot Griffith outside his home in the 2700 block of Locust Street, according to court documents.
Griffith was an employee of a towing company owned by Major's estranged husband, and police said Major had Griffith killed because she did not like him.
A key difficulty in making the original case against Major came with the Dec. 13, 2012, shooting death of 34-year-old Johnson in her beauty salon at 1008 W. Fifth Ave. in Gary. Johnson gave a videotaped statement before her death, which was used to convict Singletary.
The videotape was deemed admissible in Singletary's trial after it was shown that he played a role in Johnson's death. But no link was made to Major, and it was thus inadmissible in her case.