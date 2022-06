Trial delayed until December for mother charged in infant's death

CROWN POINT — A judge granted a motion by the defense Tuesday to reschedule a jury trial for a Cedar Lake woman charged with neglect in connection with her infant daughter's death three years ago.

Brittany C. Chambers, 23, had been scheduled to face a jury in August, but defense attorney Kerry Connor requested additional time to prepare.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota granted Connor's motion after Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Arturo Balcazar said the state did not object to a delay.

Bokota rescheduled Chambers' trial for the week of Dec. 5.

Chambers is accused of violating a safety plan she signed with the Indiana Department of Child Services by leaving her 6-month-old daughter Elliana Orgon in her then-boyfriend's care June 20, 2019.

Chambers told Crown Point police she noticed Elliana did not look right when she returned, but she did not check on the infant and traveled with her boyfriend to Gary to buy drugs, according to court records.

Elliana died June 21, 2019, from various injuries, including four broken ribs, two dislocated shoulders, a fractured cervical vertebrae and multiple head injuries.

The injuries likely were caused by blunt force trauma to the rear of her body, according to court records.

Chambers has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of neglect of a dependent.

Her boyfriend at the time has not been charged in connection with Elliana's death.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.