Trial delayed until June for former councilman charged with domestic battery

CROWN POINT — A judge on Monday delayed a trial until June for a former Lake County councilman charged for the third time with domestic battery.

Jamal A. Wasington's attorney Michael Lambert said Monday he filed a motion to continue the trial, which had been set for April, because he planned to bring more witnesses into the case.

Washington, 46, has two previous domestic battery convictions and is accused in the latest case of hitting Gary Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade and holding her against her will for nearly 16 hours in January 2019 at her home.

Washington has pleaded not guilty to the latest charges.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold said she didn't object to continuing Washington's trial, because she wanted to depose any new witnesses before a jury hears the case.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell rescheduled Washington's trial for the week of June 29. She set his pretrial hearing for May 29.

