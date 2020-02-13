Trial delayed until June for man accused of stealing money from disabled veterans group

CROWN POINT — A trial for a man charged with stealing about $40,000 from a Disabled American Veterans chapter has been rescheduled for June.
Kent M. Proctor, 69, of Gary, had been set to stand trial starting March 9 on two felony theft counts.
He is accused of stealing the money from the Crown Point chapter of the Disabled American Veterans between 2011 and 2014, while serving as its commander.
Proctor's attorney, Susan Severtson, said she is preparing for a trial in an unrelated case and requested that Proctor's trial be continued.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie did not object to the delay, but asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore Michael Pagano to immediately set a new trial date.
Crown Point shootout brings attempted murder charges; house fire probed for ties to feud, cops confirm
Proctor's trial is not set to begin the week of June 8. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 7.