Trial delayed until June for man accused of stealing money from disabled veterans group

CROWN POINT — A trial for a man charged with stealing about $40,000 from a Disabled American Veterans chapter has been rescheduled for June.

Kent M. Proctor, 69, of Gary, had been set to stand trial starting March 9 on two felony theft counts.

He is accused of stealing the money from the Crown Point chapter of the Disabled American Veterans between 2011 and 2014, while serving as its commander.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Proctor's attorney, Susan Severtson, said she is preparing for a trial in an unrelated case and requested that Proctor's trial be continued.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie did not object to the delay, but asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore Michael Pagano to immediately set a new trial date.

Proctor's trial is not set to begin the week of June 8. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.