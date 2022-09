Trial delayed until next year for last 2 charged in deadly Halloween shooting

CROWN POINT — A judge pro tempore granted a request Tuesday from defense attorneys to reschedule a jury trial for next year for two men charged in a deadly Halloween shooting in 2021.

Sheldon S. Stokes and Richard Walker, both 20, had been scheduled to stand trial starting Oct. 3.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore Amanda Hires granted their request to delay the trial until the week of Jan. 30 after hearing from defense attorneys Scott King and Kevin Milner.

Stokes and Walker were among four men charged in connection with the shooting Oct. 31, 2021, at 167th Street and Nebraska Avenue in Hammond's Hessville section.

Thomas DeLaCruz Jr., 13, was killed, and another 13-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

King said he was considering appealing the court's decision in August to deny Walker's petition to let bail.

Murder defendants typically aren't afforded bail, unless the court determines the presumption of guilt of murder — not a lesser offense — is not strong.

King also said a co-defendant's decision to enter a plea agreement created a high probability of another issue in the case.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said there likely wouldn't be an issue because that co-defendant wasn't cooperating with the state.

Desmond L. Crews Jr., 23, pleaded guilty Friday to murder and could face a sentence of 55 years in prison, if Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts his plea agreement.

In response to Jatkiewicz, King said Crews' plea agreement means he would be available as a witness.

A fourth co-defendant, Tariq Silas, 20, pleaded in April to aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, and could face a sentence of three to 10 years.