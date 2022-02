Trial for man charged in 2016 murder could be delayed yet again

CROWN POINT — The impending departure of a deputy prosecutor could cause yet another delay of a murder trial for a man already serving a 57-year sentence for attempting to murder two people while he was on pretrial release in the murder case.

William D. Galloway Jr., 29, of Gary, is scheduled to face a jury next month on murder and attempted murder charges in a shooting that killed Jonquell Golida, 23, and wounded a second man Nov. 12, 2016, in Gary's Glen Park section.

Galloway was released from the Lake County Jail in December 2017, after his trial in the Golida case was delayed for a third time due to a late discovery filing by the Lake County prosecutor's office.

While he was on pretrial release, Galloway shot a woman four times during an attempted robbery Sept. 18, 2019, in the 2500 block of Pierce Street in Gary. He also shot at the woman's son, Sean Baker, and fired a gun through a window into a room occupied by Baker, a pregnant woman and the woman's then-6-year-old child.

Baker, 23, was later killed in a shooting in Gary. No charges have been filed in his homicide.

After the shooting involving Baker's family, prosecutors chose to bring Galloway to trial first on the charges linked to that case.

A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted Galloway in April of two counts of attempted murder and other charges, and also found him guilty of felony escape and criminal mischief charges for cutting off a GPS-equipped ankle monitor he had been ordered to wear while awaiting trial in the Golida homicide. He was sentenced to 57 years in prison.

Galloway was on the run for more than a month after shooting Baker's mother. He was captured in November 2019 and charged in March 2020 with murdering Zantrell Collins and Koreena Ramos, both 18, on Oct. 13, 2016, in the 700 block of East 49th Avenue in Gary.

In August, the state elected to bring Galloway to trial next in the Golida homicide. He's pleaded not guilty to charges in the Collins and Ramos homicides.

The late Judge Diane Boswell scheduled Galloway's trial to begin March 7.

On Wednesday, Galloway's attorney, John Cantrell, said Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke "is leaving" and it's unclear if another deputy prosecutor will be prepared to go trial next month.

Cantrell asked Judge Pro Tempore Amanda Hires to set another hearing in two weeks.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa didn't object, so Hires scheduled Galloway's next court date for Feb. 16.

