Trial for man charged with murder of childhood friend opens with claim of self-defense

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney for a Chicago man on trial this week told Lake Criminal Court jurors Monday his client shot a friend to death in self-defense and made "a series of bad decisions" after jumping out of a moving car to escape.

Larry Boston, 21, has pleaded not guilty to murder, armed robbery and auto theft.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce told the jury the evidence would show Boston knowingly shot his childhood friend, Charles Golden, 20, as they argued while riding in a Nissan Altima driven by a third man July 8, 2020, in Gary.

Golden, of Chicago, did not have a gun and didn't touch a gun possessed by a third man, who also jumped out of the moving car and called 911, the deputy prosecutor said.

Police knew from the start the third man wasn't likely to cooperate, and he was not expected to be called to testify this week, Koonce said.

Defense attorney John Cantrell said Boston, Golden and the driver all traveled to Gary to visit a childhood friend.

Boston and Golden had a double date planned later that night, so they went to a barbershop to get their hair cut, he said.

While at the barbershop, Golden and Boston argued about who would get their hair cut first, and Boston eventually went back out to wait his turn, Cantrell said.

When Boston was finished, he met Golden and the third man back at the car and Golden was still angry, he said.

"They've never even had a fistfight, never fought each other," Cantrell said. "But Charles keeps telling Larry, 'I'm going to kill you.'"

The defense attorney said Golden, who was riding in the front passenger seat, reached for a gun between himself and the driver, and Boston shot him.

"Not 10 shots," Cantrell said. "One shot."

Boston jumped backward from the moving car, hit the back of his head in the fall and lost consciousness, he said.

Cantrell asked Boston to stand up and turn around, so the jury could see a scar on the back of Boston's head.

Boston regained consciousness and went to check on Golden, but found he was dead, he said.

"Then a series of events that nobody's proud of happens," he said, telling jurors he was asking them to reserve judgment.

Koonce said witnesses told police about seeing a man pull a body from the Nissan. The man ran around to the driver's seat, but fled when the car wouldn't start, she said.

She told jurors to carefully consider what Boston did after the homicide because his actions could reveal his true intentions.

Boston robbed a woman he didn't know of her orange Honda Fit about two blocks north of the homicide scene at 47th Avenue and Adams Street, she said.

He led police on a chase onto Interstate 80/94 and threw a gun out of the Honda near the Torrence Avenue exit, Koonce said.

Indiana State Police later recovered the gun, which was determined to have fired the one shot that killed Golden, she said.

Dashboard camera footage from an Illinois State Police car showed Boston driving the Honda at speeds over 100 mph and weaving in and out of traffic as he headed into Chicago, the deputy prosecutor said.

About a mile south of the White Sox baseball stadium, Boston got out of the Honda and ran into a neighborhood, Koonce said. Police found him hiding behind ductwork in a hot attic in Chicago, she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.