Trial in attempted murder case to go forward without defendant

CROWN POINT — A trial for a defendant charged with shooting a man in 2019 in Hammond was scheduled to go forward Tuesday, even through the defendant has been wanted on warrant for about a month.

Jimmy J. Hagan, 25, of Merrillville, last appeared before Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota on April 16.

At that hearing, Bokota scheduled Hagan's jury trial for the week of Sept. 7 and advised him he could be tried in absentia.

Hagan is accused of shooting a 60-year-old man in the leg Nov. 4, 2019, in the 200 block of Highland Street. The shooting stemmed from a dispute between the man and Hagan's mother, according to court records.

Hagan pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Bokota took a bench warrant under advisement after Hagan failed to appear for a pretrial hearing July 30 and later issued the warrant after he failed to appear Aug. 6, records show.

Hagan's attorney, Mark Gruenhagen, filed a motion seeking to continue next week's trial.