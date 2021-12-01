Trial in baby death case delayed because doctor won't be available to testify

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Eric Randall said that the delay would not violate Woodworth's right to a timely trial and that any suggestion that she might need to request a public defender was speculative.

According to court records, the doctor concluded Maci's injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome. Police accused Woodworth of causing the injuries because she was the only adult with Maci at the time, records state.

Lake County sheriff's police were called April 15, 2016, to Woodworth's Calumet Township home to help EMS personnel with a child who was breathing but unresponsive, according to court documents.

Woodworth brought Maci out to an ambulance crew, and the child was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus. The baby later was flown to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, where she was declared brain dead April 17, 2016.

Hagberg told the judge the defense's position was that Maci suffered the injury that led to her death April 2, 2016, four days before Woodworth called an ambulance for her.

Maci's parents told police a bruise on the baby's forehead appeared several days before her death, because she accidentally fell and hit her head on a wood floor while playing with a "jump-a-roo," court records state.