Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. appears to be out of options for continuing to postpone his criminal trial on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor reckless driving.

On Thursday, the Indiana Supreme Court unanimously rejected Martinez's appeal of a unanimous Jan. 26 Court of Appeals decision sustaining the criminal indictment that a Lake County grand jury approved 16 months ago.

In a one-page order, signed by Chief Justice Loretta Rush, the five justices of the state's highest court said that after evaluating all the documentation filed in the case, they found no basis to grant transfer and vacate the Court of Appeals ruling.

That decision, absent further, extraordinary legal maneuvers, likely sends the case back to Lake County for Martinez to finally stand trial.

A message sent to Martinez's Merrillville-based attorney, Paul Stracci, seeking comment on the Supreme Court's decision and next steps was not immediately returned.

The Democratic sheriff previously pleaded not guilty to the charges that carry a potential punishment of up to 2½ years behind bars. Martinez also automatically would lose his elected post as sheriff immediately upon conviction of a felony.

Under Indiana law, Martinez is prohibited from carrying a handgun in public because of the criminal indictment. However, he's challenging the constitutionality of that statute in a separate lawsuit.

According to court records, Martinez failed to stop Sept. 18, 2021, while driving an unmarked, county-owned Jeep TrackHawk at 96 mph in a 45-mph zone in what police described as a "completely reckless" manner on Main Street in Crown Point and Taft Street and U.S. 30 in Merrillville as two Crown Point police officers chased him with their lights and sirens activated.

The officers terminated their pursuit when Martinez reportedly flashed the red-and-blue law enforcement light bar at the back of his vehicle to indicate that the vehicle was in use for law enforcement purposes, even though there were no emergency calls for the Lake County Sheriff's Department at that time, records show.

Police located the vehicle around midnight in a handicapped-parking spot at Karma Cigar in Merrillville and subsequently linked it to Martinez.

Martinez was indicted by the grand jury, upon the recommendation of Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco, following testimony from Indiana State Police Commander Kevin Smith, who was requested to investigate the incident by the owner of the sheriff's vehicle, the Lake County Board of Commissioners.

In his appeal, Martinez argued that his indictment should be dismissed because his due-process right to a neutral and detached atmosphere in the grand jury proceedings was prejudiced by Smith giving improper legal advice disguised as testimony.

The Court of Appeals disagreed.

Judge Margret Robb, writing for the unanimous panel, said the court's review of Smith's grand jury testimony found that he appropriately limited his remarks to his personal experience as a police officer and his interpretation, given the facts of this case, as to whether he would have charged Martinez.

Specifically, Smith said he's never worked in an Indiana county where a motorist driving 51 mph over the speed limit was not engaged in reckless driving and subject to immediate incarceration.

Smith likewise said that, in his experience, it would have been impossible for Martinez not to realize he was being chased by police and that he should have pulled over when video records show two police cars with their lights flashing and sirens sounding were immediately behind Martinez's vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Taft Street.

"This does not qualify as 'legal advice' under (the) Indiana Code," Robb said. "It is merely his function as a testifying police witness.

"His opinion testimony was meant to assist the grand jury in reaching a decision and did not impede or remove the power to be the exclusive judge of the facts from the grand jury."

Martinez initially became sheriff Sept. 16, 2017, through a party caucus after his predecessor, Sheriff John Buncich, was convicted of federal bribery and fraud charges for accepting kickbacks from tow truck firms seeking county work. Buncich is serving a 151-month prison term.

Martinez was elected in his own right in 2018 and reelected in 2022.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Marlon Manning Richard Stewart Jr. John Tylicki Jazmin Guerrero Kane Jackson Peter Kochopolous Billy Fowler Franklin George Jasmine Escalante Joshua Copollo Rex Engle Roshaud Bell Jamyra Thomas Camden Wall Devonte Phillips Melissa Reyes Brian Sheppard Ernest Murphy III Joshua McCafferty Mark Millsap Jr. Caroline Hamilton Tyrone Holyfield Sr. Dale Crawley Jeffery Vlietstra Adam Valdez Ryan Valleyfield Cody Sucich Jarred Rumph Lamont Murdaugh Nicholas Ramirez Edward Reddick Ronald Kelley Jr. Elizabeth Millan-Rodriguez Leonard Johnson Jr. Andrian Esparza Nicole Fuentes James Grover Jr. Amy Alexanderson Jose Becerra Hernandez Romell Cooper Micah Singleton Samantha Vaughn Michael Nanay Collins Onchagwa Jessica Ottomanelli Roberto Sanchez Samantha Flores Tyrone Leverson Jr. Jaquies Moore Thomas Aiken Martell Flippins