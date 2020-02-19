Trial opens for man accused in sledgehammer attack outside middle school

Ross ripped the man's keys from his vehicle, but the man eventually was able to drive away and call for help, Koonce said.

Ross' attorney, Casey McCloskey, said Ross doesn't dispute that he struck the man.

However, McCloskey predicted the state would be unable to prove Ross intended to kill the man or confined him against his will.

Ross asked authorities, including the Indiana Department of Child Services for help because of tension with the man, but "nobody listened," McCloskey said.

When Ross saw his ex-wife passed out in the man's vehicle, Ross thought the man had killed her and was provoked into attack, he said.

"This is a man who asked for help and didn't get it," McCloskey said.

After the attack, Ross arrived at the pizza parlor where his ex-wife's relative worked covered in blood, Koonce said. He admitted to the beating and laughed about it, telling a witness he thought he killed the man, she said.

When he was arrested at another location later that night, Ross was "still spewing that hatred" for the man, Koonce said.