Trial opens for man accused in sledgehammer attack outside middle school

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors said Wednesday a Hammond man was motivated by hatred when he attacked another man with a sledgehammer in 2018, but his defense attorney told a jury he was provoked after years of tension with the victim.
Patrick J. Ross, 41, is standing trial this week in Lake Criminal Court on charges of attempted murder, criminal confinement, battery committed with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
If convicted of the highest count, Ross could face 20 to 40 years in prison.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce told the jury evidence in the case would show Ross hated the man he bludgeoned Jan. 25, 2018, outside Scott Middle School, 3635 173rd St., as children were being dismissed for the day.
After a day of binge drinking with his ex-wife, Ross became enraged when he learned the man was going to pick up one of Ross' children from school, she said.
Ross and his ex-wife have three children in common, and the ex-wife has one child with the man Ross attacked.
The man was waiting outside the school, with Ross' ex-wife passed out in his passenger seat, when Ross attacked him, Koonce said.
Ross is accused of using his van to block in the man's vehicle, smashing the man's car window with a sledgehammer, and pummeling the man's head and face with it.
Ross ripped the man's keys from his vehicle, but the man eventually was able to drive away and call for help, Koonce said.
Ross' attorney, Casey McCloskey, said Ross doesn't dispute that he struck the man.
However, McCloskey predicted the state would be unable to prove Ross intended to kill the man or confined him against his will.
Ross asked authorities, including the Indiana Department of Child Services for help because of tension with the man, but "nobody listened," McCloskey said.
When Ross saw his ex-wife passed out in the man's vehicle, Ross thought the man had killed her and was provoked into attack, he said.
"This is a man who asked for help and didn't get it," McCloskey said.
After the attack, Ross arrived at the pizza parlor where his ex-wife's relative worked covered in blood, Koonce said. He admitted to the beating and laughed about it, telling a witness he thought he killed the man, she said.
When he was arrested at another location later that night, Ross was "still spewing that hatred" for the man, Koonce said.
Before the jury was brought into the courtroom Wednesday, Judge Diane Boswell granted a motion from Deputy Prosecutors Koonce and Daniel Burke to introduce evidence of Ross' 2014 conviction for a 2012 attack on the same man. In the previous case, Ross was sentenced to four years in prison for criminal recklessness and felony battery.
Boswell denied the prosecutors' motion to bar McCloskey from introducing evidence linked to a DCS case involving Ross and the man and Ross' therapist.
Ross' trial was expected to continue through Friday.