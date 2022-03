Trial opens for man accused of killing girlfriend, setting her ablaze

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney for a Gary man charged with knocking out a girlfriend's tooth in March 2018 and killing her months later asked jurors Monday to consider what they don't hear during this week's trial.

Hugh Scott Jr., 37, has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the homicide of 39-year-old Davita Ward, whose body was found "burned beyond recognition" June 17, 2018, inside her car in the 2400 block of Noble Street in Gary.

Defense attorney Lemuel Stigler told the jury to listen as the evidence unfolds.

"There is not one single piece of physical evidence that attaches Mr. Scott to the death of Davita Ward," he said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez told jurors they would hear from Ward's co-worker, who referred Ward to a dentist after Ward disclosed she had been abused by a boyfriend.

Ward's dental records from March 2018 were later used to identify her body, Gonzalez said.

A forensic pathologist with the Lake County coroner's office determined Ward was shot once in the head and was still alive when her car was set ablaze, the deputy prosecutor said.

Police obtained records showing Scott suffered burns to his legs and sought treatment at Community Hospital in Munster in June 2018, she said.

She urged the jury to pay attention to what Scott told police about where and how he was burned.

The trial was expected to continue Tuesday before Judge Samuel Cappas.

