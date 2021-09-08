Trial opens for man accused of setting fire that killed his grandmother

"They cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt what they've accused him of," King said.

King read Gray's statement to police in which Gray wrote he argued with his grandmother and she began hitting him with a cane.

Gray told police he tried to walk away, but his grandmother followed him, so he picked up a gasoline can and lit a match "to scare her."

Gray wrote in a statement the fire was an accident and one of the matches "caught." He claimed the flames became so large he ran away in fear.

King said Gray gave the statement to police after he worked an overnight shift as a security guard; called police about 3 a.m. — about 12 hours after he started his work shift — to report the fire; stuck around at the scene as emergency crews responded; was interrogated for hours starting at 7 a.m. at the Gary Police Department; and voluntarily returned later that day to the Lake County Sheriff's Department in Crown Point for another police interrogation.

Koonce said Gray called 911 to report the fire, but told a dispatcher he wasn't sure if he should go inside to try to rescue his grandmother.