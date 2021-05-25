Trial opens for man accused of shooting cousin 'execution style' after fight at family party

CROWN POINT — A deputy prosecutor told Lake Criminal Court jurors Tuesday they would hear this week about how a defendant fought with his cousin during a family party in 2019, followed the cousin to another location and shot him "execution style."

Shaun A. Whitelow, 32, of Hammond, is accused of killing his 30-year-old cousin Darvell L. Smith early Nov. 3, 2019, as Smith sat in his parked car in the 2300 block of White Oak Avenue in the Robertsdale neighborhood.

Whitelow's attorney, Randy Godshalk, said Whitelow is presumed innocent and he thinks prosecutors interpreted the evidence the wrong way.

"Once you listen and and observe, you will agree with me and know what I've known since last year: that Shaun is not guilty," Godshalk said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa told jurors they would see videos from a family birthday party in the 6700 block of New Jersey Avenue in Hammond, where Whitelow and Smith fought after Whitelow pushed down Smith's sister during an argument involving her male friend.

Witnesses were expected to testify that after the fight ended and things cooled down, Whitelow went back inside the house and confronted Smith in front of Smith's children, Massa said.