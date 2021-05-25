Trial opens for man accused of shooting cousin 'execution style' after fight at family party

CROWN POINT — A deputy prosecutor told Lake Criminal Court jurors Tuesday they would hear this week about how a defendant fought with his cousin during a family party in 2019, followed the cousin to another location and shot him "execution style."
Shaun A. Whitelow, 32, of Hammond, is accused of killing his 30-year-old cousin Darvell L. Smith early Nov. 3, 2019, as Smith sat in his parked car in the 2300 block of White Oak Avenue in the Robertsdale neighborhood.
Whitelow's attorney, Randy Godshalk, said Whitelow is presumed innocent and he thinks prosecutors interpreted the evidence the wrong way.
"Once you listen and and observe, you will agree with me and know what I've known since last year: that Shaun is not guilty," Godshalk said.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa told jurors they would see videos from a family birthday party in the 6700 block of New Jersey Avenue in Hammond, where Whitelow and Smith fought after Whitelow pushed down Smith's sister during an argument involving her male friend.
Witnesses were expected to testify that after the fight ended and things cooled down, Whitelow went back inside the house and confronted Smith in front of Smith's children, Massa said.
"That really made Darvell mad, because you don't do that in front of the children," Massa said.
Smith gathered his children and left, but he made several Facebook posts taunting Whitelow and called family members about their dispute, she said.
Hammond police collected surveillance videos showing a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala following Smith's white Ford Crown Victoria along White Oak Avenue, Massa said.
Whitelow later told police one of his friends arrived at the family party in a dark Impala, she said.
Another surveillance video captured the shooting, and the assailant was wearing the same distinctive shoes Whitelow had been wearing at the party, she said.
"He shoots three times at Darvell and nonchalantly walks away," Massa said.
Hammond police also found a distinctive keychain — described in court filings a Betty Boop keychain — in the street near Smith's car, Massa said. Police later learned the keychain belonged to Whitelow and contained keys to his car and home.
Massa also told the jury they also would hear testimony about Whitelow's cellphone location data during the night of the homicide.
"Sometimes family are the ones that can cut our pride the deepest," Massa said. "But words are not an excuse to cold-bloodedly kill your cousin by shooting him three times in a car while he's unarmed."