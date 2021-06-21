Trial opens for man charged in former basketball player's shooting death

"No one knew what Leonard Young was going to do," Brown said. "No one knew he had a gun, or that he was going to shoot."

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez asked jurors to listen carefully when phone records and videos are presented.

"Pay attention to who's calling whom at what time," she said. "Who calls Leonard? Tahari does. 'Let's meet. Let's take care of this.'"

Gonzalez said various witnesses would give different versions of what happened.

"You're going to hear that this was something that should have never happened," she said.

Riley's 19-year-old friend testified he drove Riley to the Merrillville High School parking lot to fight a teen from Michigan City.

The teen wanted to fight Riley, because the teen was unhappy about a TikTok video a girl made with Riley and another friend from Merrillville, court records state.

The Michigan City teen, Watson and three other people arrived in two cars, Riley's friend testified.

Riley, the 19-year-old and two others also arrived in two cars, he said.