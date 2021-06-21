Trial opens for man charged in former basketball player's shooting death

CROWN POINT — Lake Criminal Court jurors will decide this week whether to convict an 18-year-old Michigan City man of murder and attempted murder charges alleging he played a role in a fight that led to the shooting death of a Merrillville man.
Tahari K. Watson, 18, traveled from Michigan City to Merrillville on March 15 with a friend, who planned to fight 18-year-old Tyree Riley over a girl, attorneys said.
Riley, a former Griffith High School basketball player, was killed and Riley's 19-year-old friend suffered a graze wound, the friend testified.
Leonard G. Young, 20, of Michigan City, also was charged with murder, attempted murder and battery in connection with the shooting. He's pleaded not guilty and is expected to take the Fifth Amendment during this week's trial.
Watson's attorney, Russell Brown, said he didn't disagree with the state's summary of evidence and testimony to be presented this week.
However, Young — not Watson — fired the shots that killed Riley and wounded Riley's friend, he said.
Watson told Young not to come to the fight, rejected a call from Young while en route to the fight and confronted Young afterward about why he fired a gun, Brown said.
Brown told jurors Watson didn't drive Young to or from the shooting scene or help hide the gun.
"No one knew what Leonard Young was going to do," Brown said. "No one knew he had a gun, or that he was going to shoot."
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez asked jurors to listen carefully when phone records and videos are presented.
"Pay attention to who's calling whom at what time," she said. "Who calls Leonard? Tahari does. 'Let's meet. Let's take care of this.'"
Gonzalez said various witnesses would give different versions of what happened.
"You're going to hear that this was something that should have never happened," she said.
Riley's 19-year-old friend testified he drove Riley to the Merrillville High School parking lot to fight a teen from Michigan City.
The teen wanted to fight Riley, because the teen was unhappy about a TikTok video a girl made with Riley and another friend from Merrillville, court records state.
The Michigan City teen, Watson and three other people arrived in two cars, Riley's friend testified.
Riley, the 19-year-old and two others also arrived in two cars, he said.
Riley and the Michigan City teen fought one-on-one for five to seven minutes before Riley's 19-year-old friend broke them up, the friend testified.
Afterward, the teen who fought Riley went to pick up his shirt, while Riley, the friend and another teen from Merrillville got into the friend's car, he said.
After the fight, Watson, Young and two other teens from Michigan City approached Riley's friend's car, and Watson appeared to be filming them with a phone, the friend said.
That's when the shooting began and Riley's friend drove away, he said. Riley yelled he'd been hit, and the friend drove him to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville.
Riley's friend said he realized he'd suffered a graze wound to his head on the way. Riley was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The trial continues Tuesday before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas.