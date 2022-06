Trial rescheduled for man charged with murder, woman accused of helping him

CROWN POINT — A judge on Tuesday rescheduled a trial for a man charged with murder in a fatal shooting last fall outside a Gary bar and a woman accused of helping him evade arrest after the killing.

David C. Cotto, 27, of Gary, and Felicia A. Nelson, 32, of Gary, are now scheduled to face a jury starting Aug. 1.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota granted Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw's request to continue the trial over the objections from Cotto's attorney, John Cantrell, and Nelson's attorney, Mark Gruenhagen.

Cotto has pleaded not guilty in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Andrew Lukacek on Sept. 11 outside the Tavern of the Oaks bar in the 6200 block of West 25th Avenue in Gary.

Nelson had been romantically involved with Cotto and Lukacek before Lukacek's homicide, according to court records.

Bokota previously granted the state's request to join Cotto's murder case and one of Nelson's cases for trial.

On Tuesday, Bokota heard arguments on a new request from the state to also join a second case against Nelson for trial.

In that case, she's charged with bribery in connection with allegations she offered to pay a juvenile witness in Cotto's murder case $1,000 to recant his statements to police.

Nelson has pleaded not guilty in both cases to charges of assisting a criminal and bribery, both level 5 felonies.

Gruenhagen said the bribery case was not part of "the same scheme and plan" as Nelson's assisting a criminal case, because the allegations in the bribery case stem from events that took place months after Lucacek's homicide.

Allowing the state to join all of the cases for trial would result in undue prejudice to Nelson, he said.

"It makes my client look really bad to sit next to Mr. Cotto," he said. "It's a very different view the jury has of her."

Bokota said prosecutors previously argued the bribery allegations would show Nelson's consciousness of guilt with regard to the homicide.

The state could present bribery allegations during Cotto and Nelson's joint trial without necessarily trying Nelson on bribery charges, the judge said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie said the allegations in Nelson's two cases were part of the same scheme and plan, and joining them for trial would improve judicial efficiency.

Also, some of the witnesses in the case are children, and joinder would spare them the challenge of testifying against her at two separate trials, he said.

Cantell objected to joining Nelson's cases for trial.

"This case is very complicated and complex, and the state is trying to change right at the end to add more information," he said.