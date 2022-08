Trial rescheduled for man charged with murdering 3 people

CROWN POINT — A judge rescheduled jury trial Friday for a man already convicted of attempting to murder two people and facing charges in two separate murder cases with three victims.

William D. Galloway Jr., 29, of Gary, had been scheduled to face a jury next month on murder and attempted murder charges in a shooting that killed Jonquell Golida, 23, and wounded a second man Nov. 12, 2016, in Gary's Glen Park section.

Galloway also is charged with murdering Zantrell Collins and Koreena Ramos, both 18, on Oct. 13, 2016, in the 700 block of East 49th Avenue in Gary.

He was convicted in April 2021 of two counts of attempted murder and other charges in a shooting and attempted robbery Sept. 19, 2019, in the 2500 block of Pierce Street in Gary.

In that case, Galloway shot a woman four times, fired shots at her son Sean Baker and shot into a room occupied by Baker, his pregnant girlfriend and her then-6-year-old child.

Baker, 23, later was shot and killed in Gary. No charges have been filed in his homicide.

The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled in May that Galloway, who was sentenced to 57 years in prison, received a fair trial.

After defense attorney John Cantrell and Deputy Prosecutors David Rooda and Judith Massa had a long discussion at the bench with Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones, the judge said she was rescheduling Galloway's trial.

He is now set to face a jury in Golida's homicide March 6.

His trial in the homicides of Collins and Ramos was set for April 10.

Jones ordered Galloway to be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to begin serving his sentence for attempting to murder the Baker family members. He was to be returned to Lake County for a pretrial hearing slated for Jan. 25.