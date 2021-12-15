Trial rescheduled for parents charged in baby's death

CROWN POINT — A jury trial was delayed Wednesday for two parents facing charges in the death of their 11-month-old daughter last year.

Roger Duszynski III, 26, and Patricia Widner, 26, both of Gary, had been scheduled to face a jury starting Feb. 14 in the death of their daughter Debra R. Duszynski early Jan. 2, 2020.

Duszynski and Widner each have pleaded not guilty to one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level 1 felony.

According to court records, Debra likely was kicked or punched in the abdomen about a half-hour after a feeding and immediately died. The Lake County coroner's office ruled her death a homicide.

Adam Tavitas and Thomas Mullins, attorneys for Duszynski and Widner, asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez to strike the trial because they were still in the process of hiring an expert witness.

Tavitas said the defendants needed time to raise money for attorney's fees, but Duszynski was able to provide more money last week.

Tavitas and Mullins said they plan to move forward with hiring the expert witness, and the state likely will want to take that person's deposition before trial.