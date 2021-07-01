Trial reset for January for man charged in triple homicide, arson

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge reluctantly agreed Thursday to reschedule a trial for January for a man accused of fatally shooting three family members and setting their Gary home ablaze in 2019.

Reginald J. Carter, 31, told Judge Salvador Vasquez he agreed to the delay.

Carter has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder and one count of arson in connection with the shooting deaths of his girlfriend, Yoasha Carter; her aunt Nefretiri Jones, 51; and her cousin Dwayne Jones, 33.

Police allege Carter killed the family members Oct. 25, 2019, and set fire to the house he shared with them in the 3500 block of West 20th Avenue in Gary’s Tolleston section.

During his initial hearing in October 2019, Carter gave his relative's Chicago address and said his house had been burnt down.

Carter's attorney, John Cantrell, requested to continue the trial, which had been set to begin Aug. 2.

Cantrell said the coronavirus pandemic contributed to a backlog of cases, and he has not had enough time to prepare for trial.