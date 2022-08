Trial reset for man charged in Region attorney's slaying

CROWN POINT — A jury trial for a man charged with murdering a prominent Region attorney was continued Wednesday from September to the week of April 24.

Jason M. Vazquez, 39, of Hammond, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, murder in perpetration of a burglary and two counts of burglary in connection with William "Bill" Enslen's homicide June 24, 2021, inside his Hobart home.

Vazquez's attorneys, Kurt Earnst and David Payne, said their client would waive any time under Criminal Rule 4, which requires prosecutors to bring criminal defendants to trial within a certain time frame while holding them in custody.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota granted their motion for a continuance after Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Eric Randall and Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw raised no objection.

Enslen, 75, a partner at Enslen, Enslen & Matthews in Hammond, was recalled after his death as a well-respected attorney who was fair and honest. He served as a U.S. Marine during the Vietnam War.

Payne and Earnst were appointed to represent Vazquez after the Lake County public defender's office said it was ethically precluded from representing him because of Enslen's role on the Lake County Criminal Division Public Defender Board.

Bokota set a pretrial hearing for Feb. 22.