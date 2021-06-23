 Skip to main content
Trial set after man backs out of plea in 5-year-old Porter County child sex case
Trial set after man backs out of plea in 5-year-old Porter County child sex case

VALPARAISO — A September trial was set for a 45-year-old Griffith man, who backed out of a proposed plea agreement in a five-year-old child sex case shortly before sentencing this week, court records show.

Jason Gibbs had pleaded guilty in April to two of three felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to court documents.

He had faced up to four years behind bars on each count and a requirement to register as a sex offender.

But before his sentencing hearing Monday before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, Gibbs recanted his guilty plea and the judge rejected the proposal.

Gibbs requested his case go to trial and a date was set for Sept. 13, court records show.

A status hearing is set for July 12 and a pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.

Two underage girls accuse Gibbs of touching them inappropriately when they were 14 and said the abuse occurred repeatedly, records show.

He is further accused of trying to bribe one girl to stay quiet.

Gibbs denied the allegations when questioned by police. When informed a voice stress test showed deception, he reportedly came up with an alternative explanation for one incident.

Gibbs terminated the interview and promised to return the next day, but did not return, police said. He was later arrested and charged.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

