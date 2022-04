Trial set for man charged with shooting 2 off-duty cops during bar brawl nearly 4 years ago

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney for a man charged with shooting two off-duty police officers during during a brawl at a Highland bar in 2018 told a judge Wednesday plea negotiations had broken down and requested a jury trial be scheduled.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota scheduled a trial for defendant O'Neill Cruz-Burgos, 29, of Burnham, to begin on Halloween.

Cruz-Burgos' case has been pending since June 1, 2018, when he was charged with two felony counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, two felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and one felony count of criminal recklessness. He is represented by attorney William Padula.

He's accused of fighting with Martin D. Rodriguez, who was working as a bouncer May 19, 2018, at the Growlers on Highway bar in Highland after Rodriguez repeatedly denied Cruz-Burgos re-entry to the bar and forcibly removed him.

Rodriguez was charged with misdemeanor battery after the fight, but the state later dropped the charge.

Off-duty Gary officer Dwayne Brown and off-duty East Chicago officer David Aguilera, who were patrons at the bar that night, went outside to assist Rodriguez during the fight, court records state.

Brown told police he saw Cruz-Burgos' cousin Joshua Ortiz making gestures as if he had a weapon and heard Ortiz say he had a weapon.

Ortiz then went to a vehicle, and Brown — who told police he feared Ortiz was retrieving a weapon — retrieved his own weapon and struck Ortiz in the head with it, court records say.

During the confrontation, Brown's gun fell to the ground, records say.

Brown, Ortiz and Cruz-Burgos all jumped for the weapon. Brown and Ortiz fell to the ground as they wrestled each other, and Cruz-Burgos picked up the gun, according to court documents.

Cruz-Burgos is accused of pointing the gun at Brown and saying, "I told you I was going to kill you (expletive)," before firing several shots.

Brown was shot in the arm. Aguilera and Cruz-Burgos exchanged gunfire, and Aguilera was struck in the head. Aguilera fell to the ground, and Cruz-Burgos and Joshua Ortiz fled, court records state.

No charges were filed against Ortiz, Brown or Aguilera as a result of the fight.

