CROWN POINT — A March trial date was set Thursday for a man charged with stealing about $40,000 from the Crown Point chapter of the Disabled American Veterans.
Kent M. Proctor, 69, of Gary, was charged with felony theft in 2016 on allegations he stole the money between 2011 and 2014, while serving as commander of DAV Chapter 80.
Disabled American Veterans is an organization providing aid to disabled veterans and their families, including help filing claims for health care, disability, employment and other financial benefits.
Defense attorney Susan Severtson said she planned to continue discussions with the state but asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray to set a trial.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie raised no objection.
Murray set Protor's trial for the week of March 9. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13.