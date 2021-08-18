Trial set for Porter County mom accused of attempting to cover up son's double murder

Police said they were able to trace the email tip back to Roxann Kerner, despite her using a Virtual Private Network in attempting to hide her IP address. Police said they linked four other anonymous email tips to Roxann Kerner and received none further after questioning her attorney about the messages.

King posed a similar challenge to a claim that Roxann Kerner, who testified during her son's murder trial after prosecutors and the judge agreed to grant her immunity if she cooperated, told jurors she was not directly involved with the details of a trailer rental allegedly involved in the offense.

Yet a surveillance video shows her and son, Connor Kerner, discussing the rental at the business and listening to instructions on how to use the winch to load a vehicle on the trailer, police said.

King also pounced on testimony from Porter County Sheriff Sgt. Detective Brian Dziedzinski that he and prosecutors had discussed the possibility of charging Roxann Kerner before her son's trial.

Connor Kerner's co-defendant, John Silva II, 20, of Hamlet, went to trial in June, which resulted in a hung jury. Prosecutors still are considering whether to retry the case.