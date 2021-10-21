Trial set in 2-year-old Porter County charter school theft case

VALPARAISO — Four years after it was discovered that nearly $58,000 was missing from the parent advisory council at the Discovery Charter School in Porter, a former president of the group is scheduled to go to trial on a felony theft charge.

Lisa Apato, 49, is scheduled to face jurors Nov. 30 in the courtroom of Porter Superior Judge Mike Fish.

She is charged with a level 5 felony count of theft, which carries a potential sentence of one to six years behind bars, according to court documents.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled Nov. 1 in the same courtroom, court records show.

Apato, who is represented by defense attorney Bob Harper, is accused of taking the money by slowly withdrawing $35,105 and failing to deposit another $22,842 from several fundraisers and reimbursements, charging documents say.

The theft was reported to police in 2017 and she was charged in late September 2019.

A treasurer for the parent group told police when she took office in July 2016, she began asking Apato, who was then the president, for access to the financial records, police said.

"Apato, however, would always come up with an excuse as to why the records were unavailable," according to the charge.