Trial set to open for man charged with murdering woman, her teenage son

CROWN POINT — Jury selection was expected to begin Monday for a defendant charged with murdering a woman and her 13-year-old son more than two years ago.
Darren "Duke" Taylor, 41, of Hammond, is accused of fatally shooting Temia Haywood, 35, and her 13-year-old son, Lavell Edmond, on March 23, 2019, at Haywood's home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary.
Haywood had been romantically involved with Taylor's father before she was killed, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Taylor has pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder, two felony counts of robbery and a misdemeanor theft charge. He's represented by attorney Lakeisha Murdaugh.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay has been handling the case for the state.
Taylor and co-defendant Nelson E. Gaines, 21, of Indianapolis, each were seen on surveillance video from Haywood's doorbell camera the day of the homicides, according to court documents.
Taylor was arrested in April 2019, but Gaines remained unidentified and at large for nearly a year before police secured charges against him and took him into custody.
Within a week of his arrest, Gaines entered into a plea agreement, which required him to testify against Taylor.
Gaines pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony, and could face one to six years in prison at sentencing.
Gaines admitted in his plea agreement he and Taylor went to Haywood's home, and Taylor went into a back room with Haywood.
Gaines told police he heard a gunshot and saw Taylor come out of Haywood's backroom concealing an object in his hand. Taylor then went up a staircase, and Gaines heard a boy yell, "No!" and another gunshot, court records allege.
Gaines told police Taylor came back downstairs, pointed a gun at him and ordered him to take a television from the home. Taylor took Haywood's cellphone, ordered Gaines to shut the front door and wipe off any DNA or fingerprints, court documents allege.
Police found Haywood shot to death in a downstairs bedroom. Edmond was shot in the head as he hid behind a door to an upstairs bedroom, court records state.
During Taylor's bail hearings in 2019, his defense attorney argued his presence at the crime scene was not a violation of the law.
The color of shoes Taylor was wearing and time stamps on the Ring doorbell video were key to arguments by the state and Taylor's defense.
During the trial, Lake County prosecutors also could play Taylor's recorded calls from the Lake County Jail.
Taylor allegedly placed himself at the crime scene in the calls. In one call, he talked about the color of his shoes and said, "I didn't see him do nothin'," and "You see us walk to the car," court records state.