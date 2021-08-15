Trial set to open for man charged with murdering woman, her teenage son

Gaines pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony, and could face one to six years in prison at sentencing.

Gaines admitted in his plea agreement he and Taylor went to Haywood's home, and Taylor went into a back room with Haywood.

Gaines told police he heard a gunshot and saw Taylor come out of Haywood's backroom concealing an object in his hand. Taylor then went up a staircase, and Gaines heard a boy yell, "No!" and another gunshot, court records allege.

Gaines told police Taylor came back downstairs, pointed a gun at him and ordered him to take a television from the home. Taylor took Haywood's cellphone, ordered Gaines to shut the front door and wipe off any DNA or fingerprints, court documents allege.

Police found Haywood shot to death in a downstairs bedroom. Edmond was shot in the head as he hid behind a door to an upstairs bedroom, court records state.

During Taylor's bail hearings in 2019, his defense attorney argued his presence at the crime scene was not a violation of the law.

The color of shoes Taylor was wearing and time stamps on the Ring doorbell video were key to arguments by the state and Taylor's defense.