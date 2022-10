Trial to begin Monday for man accused of attempting to murder relative of witness in separate case

CROWN POINT — A jury trial was scheduled to begin Monday in Lake Criminal Court for a man accused of shooting and wounding a woman in 2019 in an attempt to find and silence her relative.

Jarod D. Johnson, 25, of Gary, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery and intimidation.

His case was reinstated in April by the Indiana Court of Appeals, which reversed Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez's earlier decision to dismiss the case on double jeopardy grounds.

Johnson was acquitted by a U.S. District Court jury in March 2021 of kidnapping the woman. Following the acquittal, Lake County prosecutors re-filed an attempted murder case they initially had dropped to allow the U.S. attorney's to pursue charges.

The Indiana Court of Appeals concluded the state could prosecute Johnson because alleged acts outlined in its latest case were not the same as the alleged acts linked to the federal kidnapping charge.

Jurors aren't likely to hear about the case's legal twists and turns, though.

Vasquez decided Friday the possible prejudice to Johnson outweighed the probative value of telling the jury about the nature of the case Johnson was facing at the time of the shooting in 2019 or that he ultimately was acquitted in that case and the federal case.

The judge said he would allow Lake County Deputy Prosecutors David Rooda and Tara Villarreal to present evidence related to Johnson wearing a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet in the days leading up to the shooting in April 2019.

Prosecutors also will be permitted to present testimony that the woman who was shot and left for dead April 15, 2019, outside an abandoned home in Gary was related to a woman who was scheduled to testify against Johnson during a trial scheduled to start the same day.

Rooda said data from the monitor would place Johnson near the scene of the shooting early April 15, 2019.

Johnson's attorneys, Marc Laterzo and Sonya Scott-Dix, said they thought the data would show "something completely different."

"We have another take that shows he wasn't there at the time," Laterzo said.

Vasquez barred prosecutors from presenting evidence that Johnson's brother, Jaron Johnson, and his mother, Patricia Carrington, pleaded guilty in federal court to kidnapping in connection with the 2019 shooting.

The judge said if he were to allow prosecutors to present evidence pertaining to Jaron Johnson and Patricia Carrington's convictions, he also would have to allow the defense to present evidence of Jarod Johnson's acquittal in federal court of kidnapping charges.

"It really is all or nothing," he said.

The possible prejudice of introducing such evidence could affect both sides, he said.

Rooda said he would withdraw his request to introduce evidence about the convictions of Johnson's brother and mother.

Attorneys said the state's theory is that Jarod Johnson was picked up after the woman was abducted and participated in her shooting.

The woman, who had been blindfolded and had her hands bound with tape, was shot in the face outside an abandoned home in Gary's Glen Park section.

She told police she fell to the ground and didn't move. She heard Carrington say, "Let's go," but Jarod Johnson said, "No Ma, no Ma. She's playing dead. She's not dead," court records allege.

The woman heard four or five more shots, one of which grazed her arm, according to court records. The others drove into the ground.

The woman told police she heard a car leave and waited about 20 minutes before getting up and seeking help from neighbors.