Trial to start in Hobart arson case

CROWN POINT — Jury selection began Monday for the trial of a Hobart woman accused of setting an arson fire five years ago.

Candace Anderson, 59, of Hobart, is accused of pouring a flammable liquid around the second floor of a home Feb. 11, 2016, in the 6700 block of Grand Avenue, setting a fire and leaving.

Prosecutors allege she set fire to what had been her Hobart rental home after the owners put it up for sale in 2016.

Prosecutors allege a passerby, who noticed the home was on fire and called 911, told police Anderson return to the home before the Fire Department arrived, but appeared unconcerned the home was burning.

One of the home's owners told police Anderson and her husband had been trying to sabotage the sale of the home.

Court records state that an investigation found most of Anderson's valuables were removed from the home before the fire.

She has been free on bond since her arrest.

