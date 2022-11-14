Trial to start Monday for 2 charged in connection with homicide outside bar

CROWN POINT — A Gary man and a woman accused of helping him evade police after a killing last year are scheduled to face a Lake Criminal Court jury this week.

David C. Cotto, 27, and Felicia A. Nelson, 32, each were charged in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Andrew Lukacek on Sept. 11, 2021, outside the Tavern of the Oaks bar in the 6200 block of West 25th Avenue in Gary.

Cotto, who is represented by attorney John Cantrell, has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.

Nelson, who is represented by attorney Mark Gruenhagen, has pleaded not guilty to assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.

Nelson is also has pleaded not guilty in a separate case to charges she offered to pay a juvenile witness in Cotto's murder case $1,000 to recant his statements to police.

Jurors this week won't hear the bribery allegations, because Judge Natalie Bokota denied the state's request to join that case for trial. The judge found the bribery case wasn't part of the same alleged scheme and plan as Nelson's assisting a criminal case.

According to court records, Nelson had been romantically involved with Cotto and Lukacek before Lukacek's homicide.

Witnesses told police Cotto shot Nelson once in the chest after pulling up outside the bar and seeing Lukacek standing near Nelson's vehicle, documents state.

One witness described hearing Cotto accuse Nelson of cheating on him with Lucacek before saying, "I'm about to air this (expletive) out," records state.

Nelson helped Cotto hide from police after the homicide as they made plans to leave the area and elope, thinking Nelson would not have to testify against Cotto if they were married, court records allege.

Some of the evidence presented to the jury might include letters written by Cotto and seized in a raid of Nelson's residence in March.

The discovery of the letters resulted in a delay of the trial last spring after Cantrell asked for more time to review them.

Bokota has repeatedly denied Cotto's requests for release under Criminal Rule 4, which requires the state to bring defendants to trial within a certain time frame while holding them in custody.