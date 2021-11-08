Trial to start Monday for man accused of attempting to murder 2

However, the man failed to show up for his first court hearing after a judge granted him a conditional release in June 2020. A warrant for his arrest has been active since August 2020, records showed.

Attorneys in the case against Johnson took three depositions from the man before his disappearance, including two in 2018 and one in 2019, Gruenhagen said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor David Rooda said law enforcement agencies have been looking for the man but have not found him.

In the absence of the man's testimony, prosecutors planned to read parts of the man's depositions into the trial record, Rooda said.

According to court records, the man told police Johnson likely targeted him because Johnson's family believed he gave authorities information about Johnson's brother's whereabouts before the brother's arrest in Chicago.

Jurors during this week's trial were not expected to hear evidence regarding allegations surrounding the 2019 shooting.

Johnson was acquitted of kidnapping charges linked to that shooting after a trial in U.S. District Court in Hammond last spring.