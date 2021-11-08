Trial to start Monday for man accused of attempting to murder 2

CROWN POINT — A Gary man's trial on charges he shot another man and the man's pregnant girlfriend in 2017 was scheduled to begin Monday, more than two years after it was postponed because a relative of a witness in the case was shot.
Jarod D. Johnson, 24, has pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder, linked to a shooting June 13, 2017, near the Gary Metro Center, 200 W. Fourth Ave. He's also facing a firearm enhancement, which could add up to 20 years to any sentence he receives if convicted.
Johnson is accused of shooting a man in the face and thigh and shooting the man's pregnant girlfriend twice in 2017. The couple and the woman's unborn child survived, Lake Criminal Court records say.
Johnson was scheduled to face a jury on the charges in April 2019, but the trial was continued after Johnson, his brother and mother were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and shooting a relative of the woman wounded in the 2017 case.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez on Friday granted defense attorney Mark Gruenhagen's motion to declare the man wounded in the 2017 shooting unavailable for this week's trial.
The man, who was held on unrelated criminal charges from November 2017 to June 2020, was once warned in open court to cooperate with Johnson's defense attorney during depositions.
However, the man failed to show up for his first court hearing after a judge granted him a conditional release in June 2020. A warrant for his arrest has been active since August 2020, records showed.
Attorneys in the case against Johnson took three depositions from the man before his disappearance, including two in 2018 and one in 2019, Gruenhagen said.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor David Rooda said law enforcement agencies have been looking for the man but have not found him.
In the absence of the man's testimony, prosecutors planned to read parts of the man's depositions into the trial record, Rooda said.
According to court records, the man told police Johnson likely targeted him because Johnson's family believed he gave authorities information about Johnson's brother's whereabouts before the brother's arrest in Chicago.
Jurors during this week's trial were not expected to hear evidence regarding allegations surrounding the 2019 shooting.
Johnson was acquitted of kidnapping charges linked to that shooting after a trial in U.S. District Court in Hammond last spring.
Lake County prosecutors subsequently charged him with attempted murder, but Vasquez granted Johnson's motion to dismiss the charges because of Johnson's right to not be prosecuted for the same crime twice. The state appealed that ruling.
Before Johnson's trial in federal court, his mother, Patricia Carrington, and brother, Jaron Johnson, each pleaded guilty to kidnapping charges in separate U.S. District Court hearings. Neither has been sentenced yet.
Carrington has filed a motion seeking to withdraw her guilty plea on the basis of "actual innocence." A federal judge set a mid-November deadline for court filings on her motion.