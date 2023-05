CROWN POINT— Trial proceedings kicked off Monday in the case of an East Chicago man who allegedly shot a woman because she shorted him $10.

Kevin Scott Varner, 51, was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and firearm enhancement.

If convicted, Varner faces up to 65 years in prison for the murder charge and up to 12 years for the unlawful firearm possession charge. He could get an additional five to 20 years added to his sentence for the firearm enhancement.

Though all defendants are provided court-appointed attorneys if they cannot afford one, Varner opted to defend himself in court.

Charging documents allege that on Feb. 12, Varner fatally shot Danielle Brown, 21, inside her friend’s house in the 1000 block of Durbin Street in Gary while his nephew Steven Nash kept lookout.

Nash entered an agreement April 13 which stipulated that he would plead guilty to assisting a criminal in exchange for cooperating with prosecutors and potentially testifying during Varner’s trial.

Varner admitted during his opening statement that he killed Brown, but said he did not do so intentionally.

He said he and Brown were in a relationship and added that he wasn’t trying to kill her, he was trying to shoot her in the leg out of self-defense.

Varner was arrested by Fowler police after a car chase the evening of Feb. 12, during which he shot at officers, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Varner said he wasn't trying to shoot the officers, but was trying to shoot their cars.

Prosecutor Taylor Poulos said during her opening statement that Brown had purchased marijuana from Varner and shorted him $10.

Poulos told the jury Varner recruited his nephew, Nash, to get his $10 and the two drove to meet Brown. Poulos described how Nash went to the door and told Brown she owed Varner $10. Brown told Nash that she didn’t have the $10 and that Varner actually owed her money, Poulos said.

Poulos detailed how Varner then went into the house and shot Brown with a “Draco” style firearm, more commonly known as an AK-47.

A man who described himself as Brown’s boyfriend discovered her body and called 911, the probable cause affidavit stated.

Officers testified on Monday that when they arrived on scene the man repeatedly told them that Varner shot Brown.

Charging documents show that Varner called the man shortly after police arrived and when the man asked him why he shot Brown, he said it was not about “the money … its 2023 … I told you I wasn’t going to have people laughing at me.”

