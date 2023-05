CROWN POINT — Proceedings began Monday in the murder trial of a Hammond man who allegedly shot a man outside of a Hammond smoke shop in April 2022.

Marcus A. Ross, 29, was charged with murder and criminal recklessness. The criminal recklessness charge was dropped because the victim would not cooperate with prosecutors, according to a motion to dismiss filed on Monday.

Charging documents allege that on April 1, 2022, Ross shot 27-year-old Zackery Smith, of Chicago, in retribution to an earlier confrontation during which Smith pointed a gun at Ross.

The probable cause affidavit showed that Ross left Oasis Smoke Shop, located at 5535 State Line Ave., shortly after the argument and got into the car with Mychael Thomas, 27.

Smith then moved his car into the spot where Thomas’s car was parked and purportedly sold a woman marijuana, according to charging documents. Approximately three minutes later, Ross and Thomas returned in Thomas’s grey Acura.

Ross got out of the car, walked toward Smith and fired several shots, charges say. Ross then ran south around the smoke shop parking lot while Thomas drove around the area and searched for him, charging documents stated.

Prosecutors played the surveillance footage from the Oasis parking lot for the jury in court on Tuesday.

After Smith was shot, he got back into his car and drove, until he rear-ended another vehicle on State Line Avenue and Pulaski Road, according to charging documents. He was airlifted to Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, where he was eventually pronounced dead, the probable cause affidavit stated.

After the shooting, Ross could be seen on surveillance footage outside of a residence near the smoke shop. Officers later found paperwork for Djuric Trucking, which had Ross’s name on it and the company’s credit card in the alley near the residence, as well as a debit card that appeared to belong to Ross.

Defense attorneys argued that Ross shot Smith out of self-defense, but police testified on Wednesday that when they searched the area where Smith was crouching during the shooting, they found no bullet casings.

Thomas, of East Chicago, was also charged with murder. Her next court appearance is set for May 31 in Judge Gina Jones’s courtroom.

Ross’s trial is set to continue on Thursday in Judge Gina Jones’s courtroom.

