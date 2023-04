CROWN POINT — Trial proceedings began Monday for a Kentucky man who is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend in 2015.

Derron Fuller, 28, was charged in 2020 with obstruction of justice and two counts of murder, one for girlfriend Rochelle Stubblefield and the other for her unborn child.

Stubblefield, 20, was last seen leaving Calumet College in Hammond on Nov. 10, 2015, according to charging documents. Stubblefield’s mother testified Monday that her daughter was about 8½ months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Her body has not been found. Records show that in 2017, K-9 units indicated the presence of human remains near Williams Elementary School in Gary, but officers didn’t find anything when they dug up the area.

When officers contacted Fuller after Stubblefield went missing, he denied dating her and said he was not the father of her child, court filings show.

Fuller and Stubblefield were in a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship, Stubblefield’s mother said, using air quotes.

Charging documents say Fuller told his cousin that he strangled and stabbed Stubblefield, then buried her body behind Williams Elementary.

Records show that Fuller told his cousin that he was afraid of paying child support, so he choked Stubblefield and stabbed her in the temple. Fuller asked his cousin to help him get rid of a body, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Fuller also reportedly told his cousin that he moved Stubblefield’s car to the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Gary.

Prosecutor Chris Bruno said during his opening arguments that despite not having recovered Stubblefield's body, the compiled circumstantial evidence is a “bundle of sticks” that points to a guilty verdict.

Bruno also noted that Fuller’s grandparent’s house, where he was living when Stubblefield went missing, backs up to the supposed burial site at the school.

“Evidence will show that the ‘bundle of sticks’ the state keeps referencing are two sticks,” defense attorney Scott King said: pieces of testimony from witnesses, which are not sufficient to convict his client.

He noted that one of the witnesses, a woman Fuller was reportedly dating at the time, continually referenced text messages that Fuller had sent, but police officers never looked at her phone records. Also, the other witnesses’ phone records were never thoroughly reviewed, nor were Fuller’s.

The woman told police she picked Fuller up from the track at Williams Elementary and, records show, once he got into the car he was throwing items that were supposedly Stubblefield’s out the passenger window.

The woman has changed her story almost every time she’s been asked about it, King said.

King said there were reasons for the witnesses “to say what they’re saying … and it’s got nothing to do with the truth.”

Trial proceedings are set to continue Tuesday.

