Tribal court orders set to be recognized as valid by the state of Indiana
urgent
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Pokagon Band logo

Indiana is preparing to recognize the validity of court orders and similar legal actions issued by the tribal court of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians.

House Enrolled Act 1441 would extend full faith and credit to tribal court orders, provided the South Bend-based tribe similarly agrees to enforce on its sovereign territory any judgments, orders, warrants or other judicial acts issued by Indiana courts.

“We must honor the decisions of our tribal courts the same way we do with Illinois, Ohio or any other independent state,” said state Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis.

“It is a win-win. By partnering with tribal courts, Indiana can expand on our overextended criminal justice resources, while ensuring culturally aware and effective solutions to crime.”

The measure initially was approved 95-0 in the House and 49-0 in the Senate.

It now goes to back to the House for state representatives to consent to a minor Senate amendment that will send it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

