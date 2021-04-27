 Skip to main content
Trio arrested after police investigate LaPorte County cocaine ring
alert urgent

MICHIGAN CITY — An investigation into cocaine distribution by the LaPorte County Drug Task Force for the past several months netted three arrests, police said.

Investigators were able to identify and infiltrate a group tied to dealing cocaine in LaPorte County, which led them to two Michigan City residents, police said.

On April 19, two brothers from Michigan City, Jeremy Marshall, 35, and Jeff Marshall, 36, were arrested by members of the Laporte County Drug Task Force, the Michigan City Police Department and the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant of the Marshalls' residence was executed and authorities found suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and cash.

After the arrests, the investigation continued and on Sunday, Terry Shorter, 33, of Michigan City, was also taken into custody, according to the Michigan City Police Department.

Shorter was arrested during a traffic stop with the collaboration of officers from Michigan City and LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

With assistance from the Michigan City Police Department’s SWAT team, a second search warrant was executed at Shorter's home, netting suspected cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Jeremy Marshall and Jeff Marshall each face a charge of dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, a level 2 felony. Both men are being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Shorter also faces a charge of dealing in cocaine and he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond. All three will have their first court appearances in LaPorte Superior Court No. 1.

“I could not be more proud of the previous and continued work product produced by the members of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force," Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell said. "This unit continues to be dedicated to eradicating illegal drugs not only in Michigan City, but throughout LaPorte County. The investigations conducted by LCDTF have undoubtedly made LaPorte County a safer place for its amazing residents.”

LaPorte County Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Boehm assisted The LaPorte County Drug Task Force in the investigation.

“The continued success of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force is a direct result of the positive working relationship the unit has with its prosecutor’s office and court system," Lt. Tim Richardson, Commander of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force said. "If it were not for this positive working relationship, the detectives within the drug task force would not be able to efficiently and effectively investigate these complex drug trafficking investigations.”

Tipsters with information on criminal activity are asked to call the LaPorte County Drug Task Force at 219-873-1488. 

Individuals can also contact the Michigan City Police Department Facebook Messenger or calling the WeTip Hotline for general crime at 800-78-CRIME to potentially receive an award upon an arrest and conviction. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

eremy Marshall, Jeff Marshall and Terry Shorter

From left: Jeremy Marshall, Jeff Marshall and Terry Shorter

 Provided
Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

