Trio arrested after police investigate LaPorte County cocaine ring

Shorter also faces a charge of dealing in cocaine and he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond. All three will have their first court appearances in LaPorte Superior Court No. 1.

“I could not be more proud of the previous and continued work product produced by the members of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force," Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell said. "This unit continues to be dedicated to eradicating illegal drugs not only in Michigan City, but throughout LaPorte County. The investigations conducted by LCDTF have undoubtedly made LaPorte County a safer place for its amazing residents.”

LaPorte County Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Boehm assisted The LaPorte County Drug Task Force in the investigation.

“The continued success of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force is a direct result of the positive working relationship the unit has with its prosecutor’s office and court system," Lt. Tim Richardson, Commander of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force said. "If it were not for this positive working relationship, the detectives within the drug task force would not be able to efficiently and effectively investigate these complex drug trafficking investigations.”

Tipsters with information on criminal activity are asked to call the LaPorte County Drug Task Force at 219-873-1488.