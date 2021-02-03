Trio hanging out by churches had pot, cocaine and LSD, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A suspicious vehicle driving between church parking lots early Wednesday resulted in the arrest of three people in a car littered with loose marijuana and containing cocaine, LSD and various drug paraphernalia, police said.

As the driver, Sergio Carrasquillo, 21, of Portage, exited the vehicle, a short black straw containing a white powder on the inside fell from his lap and he confessed to having 0.2 grams of cocaine in his wallet, which was searched, Portage police said.

"I opened the foil and observed a perforated sheet with several small squares," according to the incident report. "I asked Sergio what it was. He answered, 'I forgot that was in there.' I asked him a second time what it was. He said, 'It's acid.' "

Carrasquillo was arrested on felony counts of possession of cocaine and possession of a narcotic drug, and misdemeanor visiting a common nuisance, according to the incident report.

Passenger Alexis Lusinski, 19, of Center Township, was charged with a felony count of maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, police said.

Passenger Anthony Mahaffey, 19, of Union Township, faces misdemeanor visiting a common nuisance, according to police.