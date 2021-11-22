Trio shot man in arm during struggle outside bar, court records say

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man was arrested Friday on charges he shot a man in the arm during a scuffle Aug. 7 outside a bar in the city's Harbor section.

Shakur M. Cheatem, 24, and co-defendant Davante M. Piccolin, 28, of Gary, were accused of working with an unidentified third man to attack two people outside Euclid Tap, 3902 Euclid Ave.

Cheatem had not yet entered pleas to four felony battery counts, two counts of pointing a firearm and theft of a firearm.

Piccolin remained wanted on warrants in the East Chicago case and on a petition to revoke his probation in a previous case, Lake Criminal Court records showed.

Piccolin was placed on probation in April for leading Gary police on a chase in August 2020. As part of Piccolin's plea agreement, Lake County prosecutors dropped charges he shot a woman in Gary in March 2020, because witnesses in the case didn't cooperate with the state.

According to court records, East Chicago police were patrolling Euclid Avenue when they heard four gunshots about 2:45 a.m Aug. 7 and found a man outside the bar with a gunshot wound.