Triple shooting in East Chicago an incident between 'feuding neighbors'; injuries non-life-threatening, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A triple shooting in the Atlas apartment buildings left three residents injured Saturday morning, according to a statement from East Chicago police.

East Chicago police Chief Jose Rivera said investigators believe that the incident stems from "two feuding neighbors" and that the general public is not in danger.

Officers were called around 10:45 a.m. to the apartments at 4425 Indianapolis Blvd. for a report of a shooting, Rivera said. The caller told dispatch two women had been shot.

A man outside the rear of the residence had been wounded by a gunshot to the leg, Rivera said, and the two women were found inside the building. One was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the leg.

Rivera said all victims were taken to local hospitals to receive care for their non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred in a hallway inside the apartments. No additional information will be released at this time, Rivera said.

Anyone with information can contact East Chicago police's Criminal Investigation Division at 219-391-8318 or call in an anonymous tip at 219-391-8500. Download Atlas One "Cardinal Connect" to submit anonymous tips via the city's public safety app.

