Trooper hit by suspected impaired driver for 4th time in 6 months, police say

HOBART — An Indiana State Police trooper was injured early Sunday when a woman driving a black Pontiac ran into his squad while he had another vehicle pulled over for a traffic stop on Ridge Road, police said.

The crash marked the fourth time in six months that a trooper assigned to the Lowell post has been hit by a driver suspected of operating while intoxicated, police said.

Trooper Ryan Parent was seated in his marked patrol car with his emergency lights activated about 3:40 a.m. when his vehicle was struck by a black 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix on Ridge Road, just west of County Line Road.

The impact pushed Parent's patrol car into a white 2010 Lexus he had pulled over, police said.

The driver of the black Pontiac, Angela M. Cabello, 32, of Portage, appeared to have consumed alcoholic beverages or illegal drugs, so a trooper obtained a warrant for a blood draw. Results from the test were pending, police said.

Both Parent and Cabello were taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart for treatment.

The driver of the white Lexus was not hurt in the crash.

Police said Parent's injuries were not life threatening, and he was expected to make a full recovery.

After Cabello was released from the hospital, she was booked into the Lake County Jail. She was expected to be charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.