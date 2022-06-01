 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trooper narrowly avoids being hit by car after squad struck, police say

  Updated
Crash isp

This Indiana Department of Transportation photo shows a crash at the 10 mile marker on eastbound Interstate 80 in Gary. 

 Provided

LOWELL — An Indiana State trooper dove over a median wall to avoid being struck in a multi-vehicle crash, police said. 

"I saw it coming and dove over the wall," said Sgt. Glen Fifield. "I didn't want to get hit or pinned between the cars, so I dove. I hurt my knee and shoulder."

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday first responders were called to a crash involving four vehicles at the 10-mile marker on eastbound Interstate 80 in Gary, said Indiana State Cpl. Bobbie Crowder. 

A driver crashed into a median wall, crashed into another vehicle and then crashed into Fifield's vehicle, he said. 

Fifield was able to jump over the median to avoid the collision but hurt his knee and shoulder. He was taken to be checked out at a hospital and was released in good condition Wednesday afternoon. 

Crowder said there were lane blockages at the Broadway southbound to eastbound ramp, with traffic moving slowly through the area. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anna Ortiz

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

