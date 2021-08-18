 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trooper pulls over slow-moving car, finds 27 grams of meth inside, police say
alert urgent

Trooper pulls over slow-moving car, finds 27 grams of meth inside, police say

Indiana State Police stock
Kale Wilk, The Times

Indiana State Police discovered more than 27 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside a slow-moving Hyundai Sonata in Newton County on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A trooper pulled over the vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Ind. 114 near Morocco about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the car was traveling well below the posted speed limit and that it came to an abrupt stop at an intersection where no stop was required.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

The driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Aeisha Chapman, of Lafayette, was placed under arrest and is being held on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts.

Chapman is being held at the Newton County Jail awaiting formal charges.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This royal birthday tradition is about to change

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts