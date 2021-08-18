Trooper pulls over slow-moving car, finds 27 grams of meth inside, police say

Indiana State Police discovered more than 27 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside a slow-moving Hyundai Sonata in Newton County on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A trooper pulled over the vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Ind. 114 near Morocco about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the car was traveling well below the posted speed limit and that it came to an abrupt stop at an intersection where no stop was required.

The driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Aeisha Chapman, of Lafayette, was placed under arrest and is being held on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts.

Chapman is being held at the Newton County Jail awaiting formal charges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.