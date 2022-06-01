Trooper reportedly OK after involvement in multi-vehicle interstate crash, police say

LOWELL — After being involved in an interstate crash, an Indiana State trooper is said to be in good condition, though he is still being assessed as a precaution, police said.
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday first responders were called to a crash involving multiple vehicles at the 10-mile marker on eastbound Interstate 80 in Gary, said Indiana State Cpl. Bobbie Crowder.
A trooper's vehicle was struck and he has been taken to be checked out at a local hospital, though Crowder said there were no serious injuries reported in the wreck as of 3:30 p.m.
Police are still working at the scene and it is unknown how many vehicles were involved at this time. Ambulances were called to the area.
Crowder said there are lane blockages at the Broadway southbound to eastbound ramp, with traffic moving slowly through the area. Individuals should avoid the area or expect delays.
The investigation is ongoing.
