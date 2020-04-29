Trooper seriously injured after drunken driver plows into patrol car, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — State police arrested a Wheaton man on drunken driving charges early Wednesday after he seriously injured a trooper when he plowed into the trooper's car while police were investigating a separate crash on westbound I-80/94, officials said.

Cameron D. Geweniger, 30, refused medical treatment at the scene in Gary, refused field sobriety tests and chemical tests, and was taken to a hospital after police obtained a warrant for a blood test.

Indiana State Police Trooper Corey Adam was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary with serious injuries, police said.

Adam was dispatched about midnight Tuesday to a single-car crash on westbound Interstate 80/94, about a quarter mile east of Burr Street.

He located a black Mercedes Benz that had struck a center median wall and come to rest partially in the left and left-center lane, police said.

Adam parked his marked Dodge Charger, with emergency lights on, behind the Mercedes. Troopers Dennis Griffin and Israel Rosillo parked farther behind Adam's patrol car with emergency lights on, and activated about 15 flares in the road.