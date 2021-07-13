Troopers discover multiple vehicles during auto theft investigation

GARY — Police found multiple vehicles after tracking down a stolen car that was taken from a Region interstate.

The discovery came after a trooper was asked to take a report of a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon, Indiana State Police said.

The trooper was informed the vehicle had been stolen after it was left parked on Interstate 80/94 near Burr Street.

Indiana State Police later found the stolen vehicle near Ninth Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Gary, near a neighborhood and wooded area.

Upon investigation, more vehicles were found in the area which police are working to obtain more information on. ISP said that no further details were available to be released at this time.

The Gary Police Department and the Gary Auto Theft Division are assisting state police with the investigation.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

