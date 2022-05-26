 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troopers investigate officer-involved shooting in Dolton, police say

DOLTON — An officer-involved shooting in Dolton resulted in one person being transported to a hospital early Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at 1:07 a.m. in the 600 block of Sibley Boulevard in Dolton, according to Illinois State Police, and an officer reportedly shot an individual. Police have not yet released the circumstances of the occurrence. 

Dolton Police Department requested assistance from the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force and ISP Crime Scene Services for the investigation into the shooting. 

One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. No officers were injured in the incident.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time. The Dolton Police Department did not respond to The Times' inquiries Thursday.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news.

