Troopers respond to report of discharged firearm on public bus on I-94 in Illinois, police say

COOK COUNTY — At approximately 3:42 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers responded to a report of a discharged firearm on a Pace bus traveling on Interstate 94 northbound near 130th Street.

There were no reports of occupants on the bus being struck by gunfire and no lane closures. The bus has since been relocated off of the expressway for further investigation, Trooper Genelle Jones said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the Illinois State Police by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Jones said witnesses can remain anonymous.