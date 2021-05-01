Troopers save man who overdosed while driving on interstate, police say

LAKE STATION — Indiana State troopers rushed to the aid of a driver who had overdosed on Interstate 94 Saturday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. a driver was traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near the Ripley Street exit in Lake Station when he crashed into the median, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

The man, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was found unconscious in the wreck.

An Indiana State Police trooper administered naloxone to the man and he was able to revive him, Rot said. The man was then taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart for medical treatment. No other people were injured in the crash.

As of 4:30 p.m. there were no lane closures in the area.

The crash is under investigation by Indiana State Police.

