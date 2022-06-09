 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Truck crash closes stretch of U.S. 20, police say

All local lanes of U.S. 20 are expected to remain closed for an extended period Thursday morning following a crash involving a semi-truck, Trail Creek police said.

TRAIL CREEK — A local stretch of U.S. 20 is expected to remain closed for an extended period Thursday morning following a crash involving a semi-truck, Trail Creek police said.

The rollover crash occurred in the area of the Michigan City Municipal Airport, police said.

The roadway is closed to allow for cleanup, according to police.

"Please avoid the area," officials said.

