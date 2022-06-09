Truck crash closes stretch of U.S. 20, police say

TRAIL CREEK — A local stretch of U.S. 20 is expected to remain closed for an extended period Thursday morning following a crash involving a semi-truck, Trail Creek police said.
The rollover crash occurred in the area of the Michigan City Municipal Airport, police said.
The roadway is closed to allow for cleanup, according to police.
"Please avoid the area," officials said.
Indiana Dunes National Park sells new passes to visitors
Indiana Dunes National Park has sold thousands of passes as visitors adjust to new entrance fees
Ranger Penny Callahan holds a pass to national parks that is available for $80 annually. A yearly pass to the Indiana Dunes National Park is $45.
John Luke, The Times
Indiana Dunes National Park has sold thousands of passes as visitors adjust to new entrance fees
Ranger Penny Callahan helps direct visitors at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center.
John Luke, The Times
Indiana Dunes National Park has sold thousands of passes as visitors adjust to new entrance fees
Park Ranger Penny Callahan holds an annual pass for Indiana Dunes National Parks at the visitor center. A yearly local pass is $45.
John Luke, The Times
Indiana Dunes National Park has sold thousands of passes as visitors adjust to new entrance fees
The Indiana Dunes National Parks are bustling with visitors. Pass sales are available for the week and year.
John Luke, The Times
Indiana Dunes National Park has sold thousands of passes as visitors adjust to new entrance fees
Passes are sold at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, among other locations.
John Luke, The Times
Indiana Dunes National Park has sold thousands of passes as visitors adjust to new entrance fees
Park Ranger Penny Callahan helps Rick LaRese, of St. Claire, Michigan, purchase a seven-day pass to the Indiana Dunes National Park.
John Luke, The Times
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.