Truck crashes into Chuck E. Cheese and catches fire, Hobart firefighters say

HOBART — Firefighters are credited with pulling an unconscious man out of a burning vehicle that had crashed through a wall into Chuck E. Cheese just as it opened Tuesday, the fire department reported.
The pickup left the road and crashed into the business along U.S. 30 that bills itself as a kid-friendly spot with arcade games, food and play zones, Hobart firefighters said.
The vehicle caught fire, but the restaurant had just opened, so customers were still at the front desk.
