Truck crashes into Chuck E. Cheese and catches fire, Hobart firefighters say

HOBART — Firefighters are credited with pulling an unconscious man out of a burning vehicle that had crashed through a wall into Chuck E. Cheese just as it opened Tuesday, the fire department reported.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

The pickup left the road and crashed into the business along U.S. 30 that bills itself as a kid-friendly spot with arcade games, food and play zones, Hobart firefighters said.

The vehicle caught fire, but the restaurant had just opened, so customers were still at the front desk.

"All of the employees escaped unharmed," the department said. "The driver was transported to a local hospital."

A medical emergency is blamed for the crash.

"The building has sustained a considerable amount of damage," the Hobart Fire Department reported.

